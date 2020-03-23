East Cooper Meals on Wheels planning large distribution, will stop regular delivery this week

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – East Cooper Meals on Wheels is preparing to temporarily suspend regular operations this week and is gearing up for its busiest delivery ever.

The local non-profit said current volunteers are working to double pack food and will deliver a two-week supply of frozen meals to every current recipient on Tuesday. “Over 3,000 meals total,” the organization said in a news release Monday.

Leaders say the decision to suspend operations is out of an abundance of caution with a focus on protecting the health of the homebound recipients.

East Cooper Meals on Wheels will suspect its daily operations beginning Wednesday, March 25th through Monday, April 6th.

“Throughout this dynamic event, we have taken many precautions focused on maintaining the health of our volunteers, staff, and meal recipients,” said George Roberts, president and CEO of East Cooper Meals on Wheels. “As things continue to evolve, we believe this is a necessary step to protect our community-at-large and the homebound neighbors who depend on us daily.”

East Cooper Meals on Wheels said there will be plenty to eat, but the suspension of daily deliveries will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the homebound, who often look forward to the visit from a volunteer even more than the meals.

The organization is asking volunteers to check in daily with phone calls to keep recipients from feeling totally isolated whole deliveries are halted.

“Social distancing, self-quarantines, and reduced availability of necessities are certainly challenging every one of us right now, especially from a mental health perspective, and we all look forward to a return to ‘normal’ life,” said Roberts. “But, for our homebound recipients, isolation and loneliness are everyday occurrences. It’s my hope that this experience helps us all grow in our empathy for those who are confined to their homes no matter what is happening in the world around them.”

East Cooper Meals on Wheels says it will be available to provide a one-time delivery of frozen meals to anyone who becomes newly quarantined at home due to testing positive for COVID-19 or being knowingly exposed to it.

To receive meals, you are asked to email rhamilton@ecmow.org or call (843) 881-9350