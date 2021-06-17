East Cooper Medical Center donates over 900 meals in ‘Healthy Over Hungry’ cereal drive

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – East Cooper Medical Center recently collected over 900 servings of cereal as part of the ‘Healthy Over Hungry’ cereal drive.

The donations will be used to help feed children and adults suffering from food insecurity over the summer, according to East Cooper Medical Center’s CEO, Patrick Downes.

He went on to say “good nutrition is essential to good health, and [East Cooper Medical Center] is proud to support the fight against hunger in the communities [it] serves.”

East Cooper Medical Center donated the boxes of cereal collected in the drive to the Lowcountry Food Bank.

