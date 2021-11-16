East Cooper Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Fire Department partner for Vials of Life program

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – East Cooper Medical Center has donated 500 prescription medication bottles to the Mount Pleasant Fire Department’s (MPFD) Vials of Life program.

The program aims to help emergency crews with reviewing essential medical information to facilitate appropriate care for patients when they are unconscious or otherwise incapacitated.

The vials contain a medicine bottle with specific information on medications, medical conditions, allergies, primary care physician contact information, family contact information, and any relevant data that could assist emergency personnel in providing proper care.

A sticker on the door notifies first responders to look in the refrigerator for the Vials of Life bottle.

“Partnering with East Cooper Medical Center is a natural fit and helps both organizations provide another level of care and safety to the community,” says Matt Tidwell, Public Information Office and Logistics Captain at Mount Pleasant Fire Department.

Started in 1998, the Vials of Life is provided to various locations such as nursing homes, senior centers, and other health care facilities with the goal of getting as many community members as possible to participate in the program.

“We are excited to once again team up with Mount Pleasant Fire Department to provide another tool in helping our collective teams facilitate better care for patients,” says East Cooper Medical Center CEO Patrick Dowens.