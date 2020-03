MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – East Cooper Medical Center is implementing a no visitor policy, effective Friday.

The decision was made “in an effort to keep our patients and staff safe” and “to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.”

East Cooper said that they understand some situations may warrant exceptions to the policy, but did not elaborate on criteria for exceptions. Patients have been advised to discuss individual needs with their care team.