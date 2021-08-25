East Cooper Medical Center requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for staff

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – East Cooper Medical Center on Wednesday announced that COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for all staff.

Anyone working for East Cooper is required to be fully vaccinated by November 1 — this includes remote workers, temporary workers, contractors, and volunteer staff, in addition to physicians, medical residents, fellows, trainees, and students.

The decision comes as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine full approval.

“Our patients put their trust in us to protect them and provide the care they expect and deserve,” said Chief Executive Officer Patrick Downes. He continued, saying “it is critical that we take this step to help ensure we maintain their trust and keep them as well as our employees, other workers, and medical staff safe and not put them at unnecessary risk from this deadly virus, especially in light of concerns related to the Delta variant.”

Downes said that East Cooper “has a responsibility to lead by example in this critical issue.”

Exceptions will be made for medical or religious reasons, but individuals with exceptions “will be required to take strict precautions that will include frequent testing.”