MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Traffic remains heavy on I-526 after a tractor-trailer caught fire on the eastbound lanes near the Daniel Island exit.

All lanes were closed for some time Wednesday morning while crews worked to extinguish the flames near mile marker 24.

Mount Pleasant Police said the westbound lanes reopened to traffic around 9:20 a.m., but the eastbound lanes remain shut down.

Photos sent to News 2 showed a charred tractor trailer cabin on the interstate.