MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A food drive to to benefit a Mount Pleasant nonprofit is taking place this Saturday.

The food drive will help restock the pantry at East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO), which “aims to improve the quality of life in our community in a compassionate way that respects the dignity and worth of every person.”

ECCO is in need of the following items:

Rice

Cereal

Grits

Canned fruit

Canned meats

Elbow pasta

Pasta sauce

Cooking oil

The items can be dropped off at ECCO (1145 Six Mile Road) or at a pop-up booth for Momma Maddie’s Boutique, which will be located at Six Mile Tavern.

Donations can be made from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.