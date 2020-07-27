ECCO receives $60,000 grant to support local programs

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO) on Monday announced that the organization has been awarded a $60,000 grant from The Leon Levine Foundation.

The grant will help fund much-needed services for low-income individuals, such as the ECCO Dental Clinic, which “provides preventive, restorative, and surgical dental care to uninsured low-income adults.”

Ecco takes a comprehensive approach to providing support services, while educating and empowering individuals in need.

The grant came at the perfect time, as ECCO continues to help families struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic. ECCO has already “provided emergency financial assistance to over 255 neighbors struggling to pay rent and utility bills.”

Stephanie Kelley, ECCO’s CEO and Executive Director, said that the “funds will contribute significantly to ECCO’s work to be a source of help and hope to our neighbors in need.”