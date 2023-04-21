MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO) has received a grant from the Medical Society of South Carolina to provide medical screenings to women around the Lowcountry.

The $13,500 grant will be put towards cancer screenings at ECCO’s Partners in Healthcare Clinic.

The clinic provides uninsured patients in Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties with access to quality healthcare, including primary care, patient education, women’s health services, laboratory and diagnostic testing, and support for conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

According to ECCO, “breast and cervical cancer are some of the most common and deadly cancers in the state, especially among black women.” Those who are uninsured are less likely to get regular screenings, which can lead to the cancer progressing.

Over 60 women have received life-saving screening through the ECCO program. ECCO said that the funds from the grant will be instrumental in increasing that number.