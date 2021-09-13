ECCO selected as finalist for Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Award

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Mount Pleasant non-profit organization has been selected as a finalist for the Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Award grant.

East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO) is the only finalist in South Carolina. The non-profit provides food, clothing, household necessities, and education to Lowcountry families in need.

If selected as the winner, ECCO could win between $50,000 and $350,000. The money would “provide critical support for the essential services ECCO provides to over 2,500 local families,” according to Executive Director Stephanie M. Kelley.

The True Inspiration Awards program was created in honor of Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy.

Chick-fil-A Vice President of Corporate and Social Responsibility, Rodeny Bullard, explained that the program is designed to help “nonprofit organizations across the U.S. and Canada working to address key issues that disproportionately affect communities of color in the areas of education, homelessness, and hunger.”

ECCO is asking everyone to vote for them by going to the Chick-fil-A One app by September 25 and following these steps: