ECMC Celebrates National Medical Laboratory Professionals Week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – April 19 through 25 is National Medical Laboratory Professionals Week, and East Cooper Medical Center (ECMC) is acknowledging their hard work.

Lab professionals, phlebotomists, and pathologists play a huge role in all healthcare, but their skillset is particularly crucial during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Society for Clinical Laboratory Sciences (ASCLS) identifies lab professionals as “clinical laboratory directors, managers, supervisors, hematologists, immunologists, educators, clinical chemists, microbiologists, phlebotomists, and other professionals.”

According to Cambridge Health, phlebotomists are those trained to “draw and prepare blood for medical testing, transfusions or donation.” This role is vital to antibody testing and plasma transfusions, both major areas of study related to COVID-19.

Pathologists are at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, as they “lead in the investigation, identification, and understanding of disease,” according to New York University Langone Health.

With their efforts ramped up in the fight against COVID-19, this week of celebration and recognition is well deserved.