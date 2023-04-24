CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School Board member, Ed Kelley, spoke out during a board meeting on Monday after he was censured a few weeks ago.

“Discussions about alleged activities that I supposedly took part in were discussed without me present,” Kelley said during the Committee of the Whole meeting on April 24.

According to Kelley, he penned a letter to the board on April 12, outlining Freedom of Information Act violations he believes occurred during an April 4th Special Called Meeting. Kelley asked for the board’s actions to be rescinded.

During that meeting, the board sought legal advice during an executive session Kelley claims he was left out of. The board voted to censure Kelley and strip him of his leadership positions after coming out of executive session.

Kelley, who was not in attendance April 4, said he opted out of the meeting for another commitment before the executive session item was added to the agenda.

“And then when was the agenda changed?” asked Board Member Daron Lee Calhoun II. “About two or three hours after I confirmed with Ms. McKinney that I wasn’t going to be present,” Kelley answered.

Board Chair Pamela McKinney responded saying “I did let you know about that like everyone else learned at the same time about an agenda item being added.”

The board’s decision to censure Kelley came one week after a community member claimed she heard Kelley make transphobic and threatening comments during a March Moms for Liberty Meeting.

Tara Wood, who leads the Charleston County chapter of the organization, addressed the claims during Monday’s Committee of the Whole public comment section.

“If anyone says anything threatening in anyway, at one of our meetings, I will shut it down and stop that meeting immediately. No one said anything threatening, including Ed Kelley, at our meeting last month,” said Wood.

Board Member Leah Whatley expressed her concerns about the matter, claiming there was a lack of due process. She was not present on April 4. Another member, Courtney Waters, said the actions followed in line with CCSD policy.