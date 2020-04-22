Edisto Beach and Kiawah respond to opening of public beaches

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The towns of Edisto Beach and Kiawah Island have responded to Governor McMaster’s recent executive order reopening public beach access.

Edisto Beach Town Council voted to continue checkpoints restricting island access to residents and immediate family members until at least May 30. The original exceptions still apply.

Public beach access will also be limited to “residents, renters, lease holders, and property owners of the Town, and their verified immediate family members (defined as spouse, children, parents, grandparents).” Beaches should only be used “for the purposes of exercise and recreational activities” and social distancing rules still apply. The ordinance emphasizes that “day visitors are specifically prohibited from utilizing the public beach access during the effective time of this Emergency Ordinance 2020-14.”

Kiawah Island noted that most of their beaches are private, so they did not fall under the Governor’s order. The exception is Beachwalker County Park, which they have decided will remain closed.