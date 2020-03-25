Edisto Beach enacts restrictions, prohibits short term rentals

EDISTO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Edisto Beach has approved Emergency Ordinance 2020-09, implementing more strict measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ordinance is in effect for 60 days, unless otherwise decided by the Town Council.

Under the ordinance, short-term rentals and other overnight accommodations will be prohibited. No new check-ins will be allowed from March 26 through April 30. Visitors currently on the island will be allowed to stay until the end of their rental period.

Long term rentals of 30 days or more will be allowed, but renters will be required to show a valid lease agreement.

Businesses, other than essential businesses, like grocery stores and gas stations, are not allowed to allow customers inside.

Restaurants may operate take-out and delivery services only.

Private boat charters are suspended.

Town parks, playgrounds, and facilities are closed.

Construction and service businesses may remain open and continue operations, but the crew is limited to the job site and restaurants/gas stations only.

Those entering the town will have to pass through a checkpoint, which will operate 24/7 until further notice.

Checkpoint regulations are as follows: