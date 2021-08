CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – According to Princeton University’s Eviction Lab, in 2016 the city of North Charleston had the highest eviction rate in the US, with an eviction average almost seven times higher than the national average.

Researchers from the Eviction Lab have collected and analyzed evictions and housing information for over 20 years. Their latest findings show landowners in the state of South Carolina filled 6,905 eviction notices between March 15, 2020, and July 25 this year.