CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group of neighbors on Edisto Island pulled out all the stops as they sent off their beloved delivery driver of 27 years.

Tony Savage has been working the UPS route for decades and built lasting relationships with the residents he served. On Friday, they all came together to make sure he knew how much he is appreciated.

The town declared Friday Tony Savage Day and neighbors lined the streets as he drove his route.

They surprised him with a variety of donated gifts, including a golf cart, a kayak, tickets for sunset tours, restaurant gift certificates, and more.

Savage said that the community has become like a family to him.