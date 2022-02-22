Edisto man arrested after Sunday home invasion

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- An Edisto man has been arrested and charged with burglary, kidnapping, and intent to commit criminal sexual conduct following a home invasion on Sunday night.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a burglary in process on Edisto Island around 1 AM.

When the deputy arrived on the scene, he reportedly heard a female voice shouting from inside the house that she was unable to leave her room due to a person standing in front of the door, later determined to be the suspect. She reportedly could be heard shouting “get off of me.”

The deputy forced entry into the room where he found Anthony Quintin Brown Sr., 42, lying nude on the floor. The victim appeared to be crying in distress while Brown was shouting unintelligible speech.

According to the victim and other witnesses, Brown had been found sitting on the front porch of the home and offered one witness methamphetamine before pushing past him and forcing his way into the residence.

Brown reportedly entered the female victim’s room and closed the door. She reported that Anthony, while fully nude, attempted to force himself onto her moments before deputies entered.

He is currently being held without bond at the Al Cannon Detention Center.