Edisto state parks hosting educational Facebook Lives

EDISTO, S.C. (WCBD) – Edisto state parks are staying open for the time being.

According to a press release, park staff will also be hosting a series of Facebook Live events focused on nature. They are considering doing a series on cultural resources as well, depending on the response to the nature series.

On Wednesday, their first livestream at the Hunting Island State Park received over 500 views.

On Thursday at 11:00 a.m., Interpretive Ranger Samantha Pettit will be live from the Environmental Learning Center at Edisto Beach State Park. She will be feeding warmouth, oyster toadfish, southern toads, black sea bass, red drum, southern flounder, and hermit crabs- all animals native to the region.

To comply with social distancing recommendations, all nature centers, gift shops, and park offices have been closed. The Facebook Live events are meant to engage the public and provide access to educational resources during this time.