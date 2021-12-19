Eight injured, one dead in multi-car crash on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a deadly multi-car collision that happened in the area of Johns Island Saturday evening.

According to CPD, the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. near the intersection of Maybank Highway and Bohicket Road. A GMC SUV driving west on Maybank Highway veered left of the center of the road and sideswiped an Infiniti sedan traveling in the opposite direction, and then hit a Lincoln sedan head-on.

A passenger of the Lincoln sedan was pronounced dead at a local hospital, and eight others were injured. The driver of the Lincoln is in serious condition at an area hospital.

The accident prompted CPD to shut down a section of Maybank Highway for “several hours” as officers canvassed the scene for evidence. The highway reopened around 12:45 a.m.

CPD charged Jose Javier Reyes-Escobar (21) with three counts of felony DUI, one count of DUI, no driver’s license, and open container.

The crash is being investigated. The Charleston County Coroner will release the name of the decedent.

Those with information regarding the crash are asked to call CPD’s Traffic Division at (843) 965-4084.