Elbit Systems of America to establish new facility in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Elbit Systems of America will hire about 300 workers when it establishes operations for its Ground Combat Vehicle Assembly and Integration Center in Charleston County.

Elbit Systems of America, LLC is a leading provider of high-performance products and system solutions that are focused on the defense, homeland security, commercial aviation, and medical instrumentation sectors, according to Gov. Henry McMaster’s office.

The new facility on Palmetto Commerce Parkway, which is expected to be in operation by fall 2022, will increase the company’s manufacturing capacity and support future growth for new products.

“Elbit Systems of America, LLC’s decision to create approximately 300 jobs within South Carolina is a huge win for Charleston County and the entire state,” said Gov. McMaster. “This project is an example of what we are capable of as members of Team S.C. We are excited to welcome this company and look forward to supporting them for many years to come.”

“This is an exciting milestone for Elbit America, building on decades of investment and growth in the U.S. defense market,” said Raanan Horowitz, president and CEO of Elbit Systems of America.

Horowitz said, “establishing this facility is part of a strategy to increase Elbit’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. and contribute to strengthening America’s defense industrial base.”

He said the decision to pick South Carolina for its new facility was based on its strong support for economic development, the availability of skilled workforce, and the existence of a robust supply chain.

Those looking to join the team should visit the company’s website here.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. Charleston County was also awarded a $700,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with costs related to this project.