Elliott Summey named new CEO/Executive Director of Charleston County Aviation Authority

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Chairman of Charleston County Council, Elliott Summey, has been named the next CEO/Executive Director of the Charleston County Aviation Authority.

According to a provided statement, Summey’s goals include helping to create and implement “a plan to grow the Charleston International Airport…[and] East Cooper and Johns Island airports as well.”

Summey said that he is committed to making a seamless transition both into his new role and out of his old.

He will serve out his current term as Charleston County Council Chair, which will terminate on January 5, 2021. He will not seek reelection so that he can transition into his new role.

Summey is appointing the County Council Vice Chairman as the “designee to the Aviation Authority Board, effective immediately,” in the meantime.

He said that he will “work hard to serve our community with just as much effort, if not more, as the CEO and Executive Director of the Charleston County Aviation Authority.”