RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD) – A 21-year-old emaciated horse was rescued from a property in Ravenel earlier this month, according to the Charleston Animal Society.

A deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a property on Jacksonboro Road on August 9 for a welfare check after a witness reported concerns about the horse’s condition.

According to an affidavit from the sheriff’s office, the brown female horse – named Strawberry – was found emaciated on the property with no access to fresh hay or clean potable water.

Strawberry’s hooves were extremely cracked and overgrown, the affidavit said. It’s ribs and spine were easily visible in photos provided by the Charleston Animal Society.

Advocates said the owner was found in a house across the street and allegedly told deputies that he buys Strawberry hay once a month and had her de-wormed every three months.

“The sheriff’s office seized the horse and brought her to Charleston Animal Society to recover. An equine specialist veterinarian determined the horse had a body condition score of 1 [out of 9] on the Henneke Equine Body Condition Score Chart, which meant she was very thin and emaciated,” the animal society said.

The owner, Mark Jones, is being charged with ill-treatment of animals, which is a felony in South Carolina, for not providing proper nourishment nor adequate veterinary care for Strawberry.

An equine veterinarian also noted that the horse’s hooves were in bad condition and said she had a sore on her face from the halter being left on for an extended period.

Additionally, animal advocates said Strawberry had ticks in her ears and on her body along with a fungal skin condition.

Strawberry is recovering with a foster family.