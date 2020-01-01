Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – The Emancipation Proclamation Association of Charleston hosted the annual Emancipation Day Parade which is over a century old.

The parade commemorates the 157th anniversary of the signing of the emancipation proclamation and the ending of slavery for the Gullah Geechee people.

The parade started at Burke High school before traveling down King street and ending on Calhoun Street at Mother Emanuel AME Church.

Spectators witnessed floats, old fashioned cars, and bagpipers.

John Tecklenburg, Mayor of Charleston, said the city is the only one in the country to host an Emancipation Day celebration in the form of a parade every year since 1866.

“We’re really going to celebrate all aspects of Charleston’s history this year and what an appropriate way to start it off with the longest-running celebration by way of parade in the Emancipation Day Celebration here in Charleston,” said Tecklenburg.

After the parade, the celebration continued with a church service at Central R.M.U.E Chruch.