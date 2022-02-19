Emanuel AME historian, former Charleston Co. School Board chair dies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Liz Alston, who was a former chair for the Charleston County School Board and historian of Emanuel A.M.E. Church has died.

Alston was the official historian for Emanuel AME church who was tasked with organizing what she called the “Emanuel Archives” which were archived gifts sent after the 2015 church shooting.

Alston attended Emanuel AME for 47 years, according to NPR. She was a church historian for 40 years.

Tecklenburg released the following statement on Alston’s passing:

“With faith in God and an unwavering commitment to equality and progress, Liz Alston dedicated her life to the highest form of public service–the education of our children. She loved her family, her friends, her community. And though we miss her already, we take comfort in knowing that hers was a life in full, a life to celebrate and remember.” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg

Details regarding Alston’s death are limited at this time.