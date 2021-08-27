Emergency crews investigating overnight structure fire at Charleston Scuba on Savannah Hwy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department and other emergency crews are investigating a late night fire at Charleston Scuba on Savannah Highway.

According to dispatch, the call came in just before midnight of a structure fire at Charleston Scuba in West Ashley at 335 Savannah Highway.

The Charleston Police Department says that the Waffle House next door had been completely evacuated and closed as they worked the scene of the fire.

City of Charleston Fire Marshall Mike Julazadeh, confirms that the fire was cleared after an hour and that firefighters had to attack the fire from the outside and work their way in the building.

Charleston Scuba Damaged by Fire

There is no word on a cause as officials continue to investigate, but heavy damage was done to the business.

Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene with officials from City of Charleston, St. Andrews, and James Island working the scene, said officials.

The North Charleston Fire Department also sent crews to the scene to cover the city just in case of other emergencies while they were responding to the scene.

Savannah Highway has since reopened to the flow of traffic.

The owner of Charleston Scuba says the business is family owned and opened back in 1987.

The fire remains under investigation as crews work to determine a cause.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.