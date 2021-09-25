One rescued from house fire in Downtown Charleston Friday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple emergency crews with the City of Charleston, North Charleston, and Charleston County responded to reports of a Friday night house fire with entrapment on Mount Pleasant Street in Downtown Charleston.

Crews were dispatched just after 7:40 P.M. and were met with fire and smoke venting from a one-story, single-family home. Crews attacked the fire while searching for the entrapped victim. The victim was located by crews, removed from the home, and treated by Charleston County EMS.

The firefighter then brought the fire under control.







Fire Marshals investigated the incident and determined that two occupants were home when a smoke alarm went off, alerting a resident of a fire in the kitchen. One resident exited the home without issue, while the second became disoriented after re-entering the home, having to be rescued by firefighters.

Although the fire started in the kitchen, the incident is still under investigation.

An adult male was taken to a local hospital after sustaining injuries – no other injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the occupants.

The Charleston Fire Department reminds citizens of the following:

Install and maintain smoke alarms throught the home

Plan and practice a home escape plan

Once you get out of the house, stay out

Never leave the kitchen area while cooking