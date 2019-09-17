Folly Rd. at Camp Rd. reopens to traffic after barrel containing bleach spills onto roadway

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Camp Road has reopened to traffic following a bleach spill late Monday evening.

Emergency crews responded around 6:58 p.m. after receiving reports of a hazmat spill near the intersection of Folly Road and Camp Road.

According to Fire Chief Chris Seabolt, a barrel containing 80% bleach fell from a vehicle, but officials do not know who the vehicle belongs to.

The roadway has been cleared, but Charleston County deputies are standing by the keep people away.

The area around the barrel was coned and taped off, according to Seabolt.

He said a DHEC contractor has not arrived at this point to remove the barrel.