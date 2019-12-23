Charleston emergency managers remind drivers to watch road conditions and heavy rain

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – People in the Lowcountry will be seeing an especially green Christmas with all the rain expected over the next couple of days.

Roads will be busy with holiday travel and last-minute shopping, which is a concern for emergency managers.

High tides and heavy rain are expected in areas like the market here downtown. With this time of year being busy for holiday travel officials say that they worry about people driving through water and newcomers who might not know where those typical flooding spots are.

With Christmas just a few days away, tourists and loved ones are heading to the Lowcountry

Inconveniently so is a storm that is supposed to bring heavy rain and wind.

emergency managers are preparing for this storm by reminding citizens of safety precautions like driving over bridges

And maintaining speed and distance while driving and watching out for water.

“Take time and you know if you see water on the roads you need to not press your luck and just go ahead and turn around–some roads tend to flood more than others don’t risk it find another route,” said Shannon Scaff, director of emergency management for the city of Charleston.

Officials say what concerns them most is out of towners who don’t know the watery routes to avoid.

“Folks who don’t head the warning or unfamiliar with the roads they’ll take the risk and drive through higher water and stall out their vehicles and that results in them needing help,” says Scaff.

If you plan on driving in heavy rain, triple a is reminding drivers that in the state of South Carolina headlights must be used when wipers are in use.

According to tourists visiting charleston for a vacation or for the purpose of seeing family, a little rain won’t stop them from enjoying a green christmas.

“We both come from snowy areas this time so the rain is not much for us. we do have some plans to shop outside and eat and drink our way around charleston,” says Lauren Pitonyak

The city has opened its public safety operations center this morning and they will keep it open until conditions clear up.

Police, fire as well as traffic and transportation will be on hand at police headquarters to respond to any road closures or those in distress.