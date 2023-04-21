CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emily Meggett, the woman known as the Matriarch of Edisto Island, passed away Friday at age 90.

Meggett’s family told News 2 that she died surrounded by family and friends after a brief illness.

Meggett lived, worked, and raised her family on Edisto Island. She is best known for her love of cooking and Gullah-Geechie recipes such as collard greens and shrimp and grits.

Though she never owned a cookbook herself, Meggett became a New York Times best-selling author at the age of 89 with her Gullah-Geechie cookbook “Home Cooking.”

Funeral services have not yet been announced.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and may be updated.