Engine maker to close 300-worker Memphis plant, moving operations to Charleston

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Engine maker Cummins Inc. says it plans to close its plant in Tennessee and move its operations to South Carolina.

Cummins spokeswoman Katie Zarich said Friday that operations at the ReCon Memphis Plant will be consolidated into a facility in Charleston, South Carolina, by the third quarter of this year.

The Memphis plant currently has 300 employees and rebuilds turbochargers.

Zarich says a key reason for the closing is because turbochargers are lasting longer, decreasing the demand for remanufactured turbochargers.

The Indiana-based company designs and manufactures diesel and natural gas powered engines.