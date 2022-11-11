CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Board of Elections on Friday certified the results of the November 8 general election, officially making Erica Cokley the winner in her race for the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees for District 6.

But the candidate told county election officials on Thursday that she was withdrawing from the race.

Cokley had previously announced that she was dropping out of the race in October; however, officials with the county’s board of elections told News 2 they never received the necessary paperwork to remove her name from the ballot.

She earned 3,446 votes during Tuesday’s election, seemingly defeating three other candidates.

Executive Director for the Charleston County Board of Elections, Isaac Cramer, said Cokley did send him a “text file” on Thursday afternoon saying she was officially withdrawing – just one day before the board met to certify the results.

“This letter is to officially withdraw from the Charleston County School Board election for 2022 term,” Cokley’s message read. “This seat for the District 6 seat I regretfully withdraw from as of October 2022 but more officially as of today. Thank you for the opportunity to serve.”

Now, with the seat officially vacated, the Charleston County School Board, Charleston legislative delegation, and the governor will work on a resolution to determine who will fill that seat.

News 2 reached out to Cokley for comment. We have not heard back.