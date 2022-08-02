CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Erica Taylor will no longer serve as chief of staff for the Charleston County School District.

A CCSD spokesman on Tuesday confirmed the district has parted ways with Taylor. “Dr. Taylor is no longer with Charleston County School District. We appreciate her valuable time and service to our district,” said Director of Communications, Andy Pruitt.

The move comes as Superintendent Donald Kennedy “reorganizes the district to achieve the goal of all students reading on grade level by 5th grade in 2027,” according to Pruitt.

“Some employees will be moved, and some positions will be changed to accomplish that goal,” he added.

Taylor has served as CCSD’s chief of staff since October 2012.

The school district announced other leadership changes last week, including a replacement for its chief academic officer, Karolyn Belcher, who was replaced by Interim Chief Academic Officer, Michelle Simmons. It’s unclear if Belcher’s departure is connected.