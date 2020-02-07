Escaped detainee taken into custody

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman who escaped custody during transport to the Al Cannon Detention Center has been taken into custody, according the Charleston Police Department (CPD).

Javondra Shaidasha Mcleod, who was originally arrested on February 5th for shoplifting, was apprehended at her residence on Friday by “CPD Warrants Unit, Sumter City Police Department, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, and State Law Enforcement Division Fugitive Operations Team.”

McLeod is now facing additional charges of unlawful escape and assault on police while resisting arrest.

A bond hearing is scheduled for February 8th.