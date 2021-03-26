Everyday Hero: Glennie Davis

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – When you walk into Rutledge Tower at MUSC, you are greeted by Ms. Gennie Davis. She offers words of welcome, and a smile that you can feel beaming from behind her mask.

Her job, as she describes it, is to “help [people] in any way that [she] possibly can.”

Davis has worked at MUSC for 48 years, 10 months, and 10 days.

She has seen buildings go up and go down, and people come and go, but she’s remained a fixture.

Davis’s position at MUSC was hard fought – ushered in by the 1969 Hospital Workers Strike to end racial discrimination and pay inequities.

“By the grace of God, I was able to come in and I received a clerical position as a file clerk.”

Since that first role, she has held many positions: clinic investigator, dispatch for transportation service, guest information representative, and presently, guest services representative.

Her colleagues call her a healthcare hero. They say as the first face patients see, Davis is integral to the patient experience.

After nearly 50 years of service, Davis says that she is considering retiring this year.