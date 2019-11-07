EXCLUSIVE: NCPD closing in on armed robbery suspect with long rap sheet; victim thankful to be alive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is one step closer to solving a crime that left one homeowner nearly $2000 short and fearful.

North Charleston Police say they responded to the intersection of Spruce Blvd and Bramble Avenue for a reported armed robbery on November 1. Once on scene, the victim said two men were trying to sell a pressure washer. The report saying during their interaction, one of the men pulled a handgun out and shot at the victim’s feet. NCPD says the man that had the gun hit the victim in the head with the gun and it went off a second time.

Detectives on scene located one .45 caliber shell casing in the grass approximately two feet away from the Spruce Blvd. and Bramble Ave. intersection.

“I was scared a little bit, but I was more concerned about the kids who were right next to me,” the victim said.

The victim, wanting to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation, said this all started when two men e tried forcing him to buy a pressure washer.

“I told this guy I don’t need a pressure washer, so he pulls out a gun and tells me you are going to buy a pressure washer,” the victim said.

The victim told News 2 that the two men noticed he had money in his pocket. He said that’s when they stole the $1700 in his pocket and then ran.

NCPD has now identified the two suspects as Corey Thompkins, 35, and Arthur Love, 31. Investigators say they received information that the suspects left the scene in a green Chevrolet truck to the Rodeway Inn. Police said the rear glass window of the vehicle was broken from possibly being shot.

Detectives went to the hotel and found the truck used in the robbery. Police say they found the room where the suspects were staying in, but no one answered. The room and the vehicle were then secured.

Officers eventually located Love on Ashley Phosphate Road.

Love is currently booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center and faces an armed robbery with a deadly weapon charge and two receiving stolen goods charges.

NCPD is currently looking for Thompkins, who they say is armed and dangerous and has an extensive rap sheet.

“He has some property crime, and then he moved into weapon offenses and he’s had some drug charges as well,” Lieutenant Al Kuechler said. “Now we are going into an armed robbery with shots fired and that’s progressing and no telling what’s next. “

Police are now hoping the community will step in to help.

“The small details that citizens may not think is a big deal is a big deal to us,” Kuechler said. “Keep your eye out. If they see this suspect do not approach him.”

Personal robberies in North Charleston are down four percent this year compared to last. In 2018 there were 187 personal robberies reported, and as of now in 2019 there have been 180.0

The department says they are working with the community to keep that number down.

“We have good communication with the community and that, in turn, helps us take care of problems that go on inside,” Kuechler said.

Please call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 to submit tips in regards to this case.