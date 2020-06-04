Exclusive poll reveals over half of Americans hopeful for improvement in race relations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A national poll conducted by Nexstar Media and Emerson College shows how some Americans feel about the country’s current racial relations and protests.

Peaceful protests are continuing across the Nation; demanding justice for George Floyd. New data reveals that roughly 90% of Americans agree that the former officer involved in his death should face criminal charges.

Dr. Kerry Taylor, a history professor at the Citadel, commented on the history of racial relations in America and the Lowcountry. He believes that todays’ protest show similarities to significant events in the past.

“Historically speaking, these kinds of disruptions that we’ve seen through mass protest– whether we’re talking about the disruptions that really drove and guided the New Deal in the 1930s or provided momentum for the Civil Rights Movement I think those led to transformative change,” says Taylor.

The poll shows that only 35% of Americans predict that police brutality will be reduced in response to current protests. That said, 64.1% believe that police treat white people better than minorities.

“Over the last couple of weeks, I think white people increasingly, many many more white people are becoming sensitive and aware of the reality that there are these disparities in policing,” says Taylor.

In terms of the future for race relations, over half of Americans say that they are hopeful for change.

“I think more and more Americans are stepping up to say, ‘That’s enough. Black lives DO matter and we need substantive change,” says Taylor.

For a full breakdown of the poll data, click here.