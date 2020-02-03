Exercises planned for Joint Base Charleston on Monday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There is no need to worry if you hear activity on and around Joint Base Charleston on Monday.

The base will be conducting an exercise between the hours of 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on both the Air Base – located in North Charleston and the Weapons Station in Goose Creek.

The goal of the exercise is to make sure troops can respond to various scenarios at any time.

Joint Base Charleston says it has taken measures to minimize disruptions to the surrounding areas, however, access to the joint base and normal base operations will be severely restricted during the exercise.