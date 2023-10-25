CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Early voting is underway ahead of the Nov. 7 municipal election, and the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) will provide transportation to the county’s election headquarters.

By extending its Leeds Avenue route, CARTA will take voters to the Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Election’s (BVRE) office during the early voting period this fall.

The bus will stop at the BVRE headquarters (4340 Corporate Road) on weekdays, approximately 34 minutes after each hour between 6:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

“Voting is the most powerful way to make your voice heard in a democracy. However, some people face barriers such as distance, disability, or lack of transportation that prevents them from accessing our services,” said BVRE Executive Director Isaac Cramer. “This expanded CARTA route to our headquarters is essential for ensuring that every eligible Charleston County resident can receive voter services at our office and can participate in the civic process.”

“Public transit is a public service and CARTA is pleased to partner with BVRE to provide this important connection to voter services,” added CARTA Board Chairman Mike Seekings.

Residents who are seeking a ride to or from the Charleston County election office can plan their trip on CARTA’s website.

Early voting in the myriad local municipal elections and the SC Senate District 42 special election began on Monday and runs through Oct. 27, and Oct. 30 through Nov. 3. Early voting will not take place on weekends for this election period.

Polls are open from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. each day. The final day for the expanded CARTA route will be on Nov. 3, which is the final day for early voting.