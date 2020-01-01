Expert explains how to stick to fitness goals in 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Statistics show that the top 3 New Year’s Resolutions for 2020 are to eat healthier, exercise more, and lose weight. However, it’s common to see yearly goals fizzle out when life gets busy.

Holly Fisher has been with Charleston Cross Fit for nearly 10 years. As someone who initially didn’t enjoy working out, she understands why people struggle.

“I was never big into working out, I never did any sports or athletics as a kid or in high school. As an adult I tried going to gyms, I had a stationary bike that, like a lot of people turned into a stationary bike in my apartment,” she laughs.

When Fisher began working out at CrossFit, she felt that the community propelled her motivation. She now exercises consistently 5 days a week.

“A lot of it was exercise, but a lot of it was the community. The friends that I made, the people that I met in the CrossFit gym that kept me motivated to coming back,” she says.

One of her CrossFit members recently started working out to prevent getting diabetes. “She changed her diet, she’s been in here working out, she’s losing weight, she’s losing body fat.”

While those milestones can be great motivators, she says that the biggest change was not outward appearance.

“More importantly, she’s told us how much energy she has, and how great she feels. That’s exactly what we want,” says Fisher.

She says that fitness doesn’t have to be as complicated as people make it. As long as you find a medium that you enjoy, grab a workout buddy, and make small changes to your diet; you’ll be surprised at how maintainable your goals will be.

