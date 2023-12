NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An increase in officers and heightened security is planned for R.B. Stall High School on Monday.

A spokesman for the North Charleston Police Department, Harve Jacobs, said the heightened security follows an automatic message that was sent to parents of students on Sunday.

Details of that message were not provided.

News 2 has reached out to the Charleston County School District (CCSD) for more information.