CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new movie from writer and director Laura Chinn — best known for her work on Grey’s Anatomy — is looking for extras as it prepares to film in Charleston.

SUNCOAST will be a film “inspired by Chinn’s life experience from the early 2000’s,” according to the film’s IMBD page. The story will follow “a teenager living with her strong-willed mother, who must take her brother to live at a specialized facility.”

Headlining the film are Woody Harrelson and Laura Linney.

The film needs extras of all ages, races, and types, though information on more specific requests will be forthcoming.

To be considered, applicants should submit two current photos — a close up and full-body — that have not been edited.

Applications should also include the following:

Name

Age

Height/weight

Complete clothing/shoe sizes

Description of visible tattoos and piercings

Phone number (parent/guardian name and phone number if submitting for minors)

Color, make, model, and year of vehicle

City/state of residence

Submissions should be emailed to charlestonmovieextras@gmail.com with a heading including ethnicity, gender, age, and city/state of residence.

Example heading: Caucasian Female, 26, Charleston, SC

COVID-19 vaccinations are required.