Extras wanted for ‘Outer Banks’ season two

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A call was put out on Thursday for paid extras to appear in season two of Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks.’

The series begins filming season two in Charleston on August 31.

According to the casting director, the greatest need will be for teens and young adults, however “there will be plenty of opportunities for all ages to work on the production throughout the duration of filming.”

Extras will be paid $80 per eight-hour workday, and time and a half for every additional hour.

Outer Banks is “an action-adventure mystery teen drama following four best friends.” Season two is expected to pick up where season one left off.

Click here for more information on how to get involved.