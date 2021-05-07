Face coverings still required inside Charleston County public buildings and libraries

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Face masks are still required inside Charleston County Public Service buildings, including libraries.

“In continuing efforts to protect employees and residents during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, Charleston County’s face covering requirement inside all County buildings including Charleston County Libraries will remain in effect,” said county spokeswoman, Kelsey Barlow, in a news release Friday.

County leaders say the guidance for face mask use in county buildings is in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations that face coverings should continue to be worn indoors.

It comes after Charleston County Council failed to vote to extend the face covering ordinance for unincorporated areas of the county on Thursday, noting that private businesses could choose whether to require them.

The ordinance expires on Saturday, May 8.

Citizens are encouraged to continue conducting business virtually when possible and utilize the county’s online service portal.