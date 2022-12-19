MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks will host its annual Fairy House Festival in January at Palmetto Islands County Parks.

Children are invited to a garden fairy extravaganza to create fairy homes and crafts.

Tiny homes from the fairies of the Palmetto Island County Park will be on display Saturday, January 21.

According to Charleston County Parks, all fairy houses are made from non-living, natural items from the park.

Children are encouraged to dress in fairy or gnome costumes.

Food trucks and face painting artists will be on site.

The event is scheduled for January 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets are $7 per person and must be purchased online in advance. The ticket includes gate admission to the county park.

Festival organizers say that all family members who plan to attend should register for the event.

The 2022 Fairy House Festival was cancelled. Organizers say the rain check date for the 2023 festival is January 28.