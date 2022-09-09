NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefly Distillery on Saturday will host its first annual Fall Food Truck Festival.
The free event is in partnership with the Lowcountry Food Truck Festival.
Local food trucks will be on site from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Guests can enjoy foods of all varieties, with options ranging from vegan to seafood to barbeque to sweet treats. There will also be craft cocktails available.
Participating vendors include:
- Bits-n-bytes
- La’Son Anchor Grill
- Miss Katie’s Sweets
- Don Sazon
- Mr. B’s On The Go
- Nothin But Chicken
- 2 Islands 1 Truck
- Foxes Friend
- Tackle Box Eats
- Fed Up Trucl
- AndLobster
- Dashi
- Bangin’ Vegan Eats
- Delights Dessert & Coffee
- The Pita Stroller
- El Kiosko
- James Brown’s Famous Boiled Peanuts
- Roti Rolls
Weigh Station will be performing live music from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Picnic tables will be available, or guests can bring their own lawn chairs, pop-up tables, blankets, and lawn games.
Dogs, coolers, and outside food/drinks are not allowed.