NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefly Distillery on Saturday will host its first annual Fall Food Truck Festival.

The free event is in partnership with the Lowcountry Food Truck Festival.

Local food trucks will be on site from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Guests can enjoy foods of all varieties, with options ranging from vegan to seafood to barbeque to sweet treats. There will also be craft cocktails available.

Participating vendors include:

Bits-n-bytes

La’Son Anchor Grill

Miss Katie’s Sweets

Don Sazon

Mr. B’s On The Go

Nothin But Chicken

2 Islands 1 Truck

Foxes Friend

Tackle Box Eats

Fed Up Trucl

AndLobster

Dashi

Bangin’ Vegan Eats

Delights Dessert & Coffee

The Pita Stroller

El Kiosko

James Brown’s Famous Boiled Peanuts

Roti Rolls

Weigh Station will be performing live music from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Picnic tables will be available, or guests can bring their own lawn chairs, pop-up tables, blankets, and lawn games.

Dogs, coolers, and outside food/drinks are not allowed.