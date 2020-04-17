Fallen CCSO deputy to receive escort to Charleston International Airport for private funeral in California

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The remains of a fallen Charleston County deputy will be escorted to the Charleston International Airport on Saturday.

Deputy Jeremy LaDue was on patrol in West Ashley early Monday morning when another vehicle collided into his patrol car on Savannah Highway.

Both Deputy LaDue and the other driver, Kwamane Mitchell, were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. They later died from injuries received in that crash.

A law enforcement motorcade escorted LaDue’s remains from the Medical University of South Carolina to McAlister Smith Funeral Home in Goose Creek on Tuesday.

The deputy’s remains will be flown back to his home state of California for a private burial.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the procession will depart from McAlister Smith Funeral Home on St. James Avenue at approximately 9:15 a.m. and will head down I-26 to the Charleston International Airport.

Those who wish to pay their respects are asked to stage along the route and not at the funeral home or airport.