Fallen Florence police officer being escorted to MUSC; suspect in custody

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local law enforcement officers have blocked off parts of Rutledge Avenue and Sheppard Street near the Crosstown as the body of Officer Jackson Winkeler (26) is transported to MUSC.

His autopsy will be conducted at MUSC.

Winkeler, an officer with the Florence Regional Airport Police, was shot on Sunday while attempting to conduct a traffic stop at the airport.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has identified the suspect as James Edward Bell (37).

According to our sister station WBTW, Bell is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.