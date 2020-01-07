Fallen Florence police officer escorted home from MUSC; suspect’s charges released

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – UPDATE: Law enforcement from across the state gathered to escort the body of Officer Jackson Winkeler from MUSC back to Florence.

Dozens of officers, deputies, troopers and emergency responders flooded the streets of the Medical University of South Carolina this afternoon. Neighbors stopped on the sidewalk to pay their respects.





“I felt sad for the family that lost a loved one…That’s why I saluted too,” says resident Kim Powell.

The 26-year-old was an officer with the Florence Regional Airport Police. Authorities say that Winkeler was shot and killed while attempting to conduct a traffic stop.

SLED has identified 37-year-old James Edward Bell as a suspect in this case. According to our sister station WBTW, warrants have been released pertaining to Bell’s charges.

According to the warrants, Bell is charged with murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center and is expected to be in court Tuesday.

As Winkeler’s fellow officers grieve, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with policing duties at the airport. His funeral will be held this Thursday at 11AM at the Florence Civic Center.