Fallen Jasper County firefighter honored in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Jasper County Fire-Rescue on Friday announced the passing of Brian Mixson, a firefighter/EMT who had been with the team for over 14 years. His teammates will honor him with an honor walk at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at MUSC.

Mixson suffered a stroke on March 5 while on duty. He remained hospitalized until March 17, when he passed away. Jasper County Fire-Rescue says that “he remained on life support while medical personnel compiled a list of organ recipients.”

Chief Russell Wells highlighted the full-circle moment:

“As Brian lived, so did he pass – a servant of his fellow man. Brian’s last act of overwhelming selflessness and sacrifice was completed today as he gave his greatest gift, that of his organs to those he did not know.”

Following the honor walk, Mixson will be given a “a full honor escort from Charleston to Saul’s Funeral Home in Bluffton.”

Donations can be made in Mixson’s honor to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.