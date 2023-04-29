CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Saturday, Families in the West Ashley area gathered for a festival hosted by Charleston County School District (CCSD).

CCSD hosted ONE WEST ASHLEY Family Festival on Saturday at C.E. Williams Middle School.

The event served as an opportunity for staff members, students, parents, and community members to learn about West Ashley through school organizations and non-profit organizations.

Students from C.E. Williams Middle School-South Campus performed as eventgoers enjoyed food trucks, vendors, games, and music.

The event was free to the public.